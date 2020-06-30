STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rate for Covid-19 test to be made uniform in Kerala

Govt decides to slash cost of RT-PCR test; currently, patients have to shell out K4,500 for test before procedures

Published: 30th June 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Image used for representational purposes.File Photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to bring down and cap the cost of RT-PCR test for detecting Covid-19 in government and private labs after it was pointed out that patients who have to undergo even minor surgical procedures in private hospitals are forced to shell out `4,500 for  the test. The file regarding this is before the chief minister. Dr Rajan N Khobragade, principal secretary, health and family welfare, confirmed to TNIE that the government has decided to slash the rate for the Covid-19 test. “The proposal is under consideration. The government order stipulating the revised rate will be duly issued,” said Khobragade.

The move comes after TNIE highlighted on June 24 that people who have to undergo even minor surgeries that cost less than `2,000 such as removal of an abscess or boil or the steel rod inserted earlier are forced to cough up around `4,500 for the RT-PCR test before the procedures. When the issue was brought to the notice of the Central government to reduce the rate, it passed the buck to the state government. 

It is now reliably learnt that the rate for the Covid-19 test will be made uniform for the government and private hospitals. Health Minister K K Shailaja’s office has sent the proposal to the CM’s Office. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research regulations, RT-PCR tests are allowed at 24 government laboratories and seven private labs in the state. DDRC SRL Diagnostic Services, a private laboratory chain that conducts Covid-19 test, has already reduced the rate to `3,000-`3,500.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Kerala
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp