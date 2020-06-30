Rate for Covid-19 test to be made uniform in Kerala

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to bring down and cap the cost of RT-PCR test for detecting Covid-19 in government and private labs after it was pointed out that patients who have to undergo even minor surgical procedures in private hospitals are forced to shell out `4,500 for the test. The file regarding this is before the chief minister. Dr Rajan N Khobragade, principal secretary, health and family welfare, confirmed to TNIE that the government has decided to slash the rate for the Covid-19 test. “The proposal is under consideration. The government order stipulating the revised rate will be duly issued,” said Khobragade.

The move comes after TNIE highlighted on June 24 that people who have to undergo even minor surgeries that cost less than `2,000 such as removal of an abscess or boil or the steel rod inserted earlier are forced to cough up around `4,500 for the RT-PCR test before the procedures. When the issue was brought to the notice of the Central government to reduce the rate, it passed the buck to the state government.

It is now reliably learnt that the rate for the Covid-19 test will be made uniform for the government and private hospitals. Health Minister K K Shailaja’s office has sent the proposal to the CM’s Office. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research regulations, RT-PCR tests are allowed at 24 government laboratories and seven private labs in the state. DDRC SRL Diagnostic Services, a private laboratory chain that conducts Covid-19 test, has already reduced the rate to `3,000-`3,500.