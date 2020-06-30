Shooter stamps foot on killed boar, draws ire

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man who was in the empanelled list of forest and wildlife department to shoot down wild boar was removed from the list after he posed for a photo with his foot on the carcass of a wild boar after killing it. Kodenchery native George Joseph killed the wild boar which was raiding crops on Saturday night at his farm land at Kokkottumala. Joseph is the second man in the state to kill wild boar as per the new guidelines of the forest department.

Buoyed by the enthusiasm, it is learnt that Joseph sent a picture to his friends wherein he was seen posing with the gun and with his foot on the carcas. This picture soon invited the wrath of the forest department and he was removed from the empanelled list.