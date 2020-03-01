Home States Kerala

Coronavirus scare: 17 Kerala fishermen stranded in Iran as airports shutdown

The fishermen are confined in crammed rooms without proper food and water since last week.

Published: 01st March 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 04:29 PM

A man wearing a face mask walks alone at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020.

A man wearing a face mask walks alone at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Around 17 fishermen from fishing villages of Thiruvananthapuram are stranded in Iran as the country facing coronavirus (covid-19) scare has closed its airports. 

The fishermen from Vizhinjam, Pozhiyoor, Mariyanadu and Anchuthengu along with 350 others from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have gone on fishing visa. They work in various port towns in Iran such as Chiruyeh and Port Kish.

They are confined in crammed rooms without proper food and water since last week. Their plight came to the light after some of them contacted relatives over phone and shared videos of their living condition.

ALSO READ: Patient with suspected coronavirus dies at Ernakulam hospital

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said that efforts would be made for their safe return. "The details of stranded fishermen will be handed over to embassy through Norka," said the Minister.

The governments of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat had requested the Union Government to intervene in the issue.

 Several countries have taken precautionary measures as Covid-19 cases were reported in over 50 countries. Saudi Arabia cancelled tourist and Umrah visa last week affecting a number of people in Kerala.

