Kannur man who returned from Malaysia dies due to suspected coronavirus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: A 36-year-old man who was undergoing treatment with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital in Ernakulam died early Saturday morning, raising concerns.

However, the state health department sought to allay fears citing preliminary assessment that the Kannur native’s death was due to acute pneumonia.

The patient’s first sample sent for COVID-19 tests was negative.

The man, who came from Malaysia last Thursday, was taken to the hospital straight from the Kochi airport. He was suffering from complications due to acute diabetes in addition to pneumonia.

“So far, there is no conclusive finding to say that the person died due to COVID-19. The routine specimens sent to test the presence of the virus to National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, came out negative,” said Dr Amar Fettle, state nodal officer, Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

“However, considering the fact that he died two days after he was admitted here, some deep specimens were sent to NIV-Alappuzha on Saturday. We are awaiting the results. If needed, they will crosscheck the results with NIV-Pune. The results are expected to come by Sunday,” he said.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said the person was suffering from diabetes and pneumonia. Though he provided with ventilator support and expert treatment, his life could not be saved.

“When he arrived at the airport, he was unable to even stand properly. He was shifted to the isolation ward straight away from the airport in a dedicated ambulance. As he had reached here from a COVID-19 notified place, his samples were collected. The first result was negative,” said Shailaja. Despite negative test result, the state health department is not taking any chances.

Dr Amar said the department is prepared to deal with any kind of situation. According to him, if the result points to COVID-19 as the cause of death, the department will track all the air passengers who had come in contact with the deceased.

It is learnt that 42 air passengers had come in contact with the deceased and in case of any emergencies, the department will coordinate with Airport Public Health Officers, Ministry of Civil Aviation and other agencies concerned for tracking them.

At the same time, a joint secretary with the health ministry visited the state and assessed its surveillance measures against COVID-19.

Patient quarantined

A Kasaragod native, who arrived from Libya, has been admitted to the isolation ward of the District Hospital in Kanhangad after he showed symptoms of COVID-2019.