SH College in the lead at MGU youth festival

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: Banking on tenacious performances over the last three days, Sacred Heart College, Thevara, has taken a clear lead in ‘Article 14’, the youth festival of Mahatma Gandhi University, after the results of 25 events, of a total 60, were published on Saturday at 9pm.

The college, which also bagged last year’s overall championship, are at the top with 61 points, followed by Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, with 50 points. While St Berchman’s College, Changanassery, is at the third spot with 32 points, RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, is at the fourth spot with 29 points and CMS College, Kottayam, is at the fifth spot with 26 points.

Huge audience turnout

People continued to turn up in large numbers at the venues even after the competitions began an hour late. The Engineering College ground, which hosted the ‘kolkali’ and ‘duffmuttu’ competitions, witnessed a pleasant turnout of audience, while a huge and enthusiastic crowd enjoyed the folk dance and ‘margamkali’ events held at Al Azhar College, Thodupuzha, the main venue. Excessive number of contestants in each item delayed the programmes.

The ‘kolkali’ competition, which begun at 1.15pm, continued even after 7pm on Saturday. Amalu Sreerang, an MA Animation student of St Joseph College of Communication, Changanassery, won first prize in both Bharathanatyam and Kerala Nadanam events.