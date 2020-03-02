Kerala to get its first Tejas Express soon

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Passengers in the state can start travelling in Tejas Express, India’s first fully air-conditioned semi high -speed train, soon. The service between Mangaluru Central and Coimbatore will be available on all days except Mondays and have its only stop in the state at Kozhikode.

The train will leave Mangaluru at 6am and reach Coimbatore at 12.10pm. It will start its return journey at 2.30pm and reach Kozhikode at 4.50pm and Mangaluru at 8.40pm. The new Tejas train’s fare is yet to be announced.