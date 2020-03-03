Deaths at mental hospital: Anomalies unearthed

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The investigation into the mysterious deaths at Puthujeevan Hospital for Psychiatric Medicine and De-addiction, Thrikkodithanam, has unearthed more anomalies in hospital records.

While the hospital register documented 33 deaths at the hospital since 2012, police team probing the case found three of them alive.

The anomaly was found when the police personnel arrived at the houses of the persons who had been recorded ‘deceased’ in hospital records. Based on the finding, the authorities have launched a detailed probe into the whereabouts of the remaining persons marked dead in the document.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities came out with a clarification that register was prepared by some previous employees, whose lapse created the confusion.According to police, four persons committed suicide, seven persons died after they were taken back to their respective homes by the relatives.

At the same time, a special medical board, which was constituted by the Health Secretary as per the direction of Health Minister K K Shailaja, has been monitoring the health condition of the six inmates undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College hospital, Kottayam.

The team chaired by Dr Ranju Raveendran, professor at the Forensic Medicine department, Kottayam, and Dr Sheela Kurian, and Dr V Satheesh, heads of General Medicine and Psychiatry departments respectively, has been submitting day-to-day report of the patients health condition to health secretary.

While five of the patients are doing quite well, one person is still in the intensive care unit at the General Medicine department. “Of the five persons, three can go home, while two are taking psychiatric medicines,” said hospital sources.