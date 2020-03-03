Home States Kerala

Oppn raises Lavalin case in Assembly; angry Pinarayi says there’s no case against him

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala soon joined issue and said the Lavalin case still exists.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The multi-crore SNC Lavalin corruption case was fiercely debated in the Assembly on Monday during discussion on the notice for adjournment motion by the Opposition, demanding a CBI inquiry into corruption in the police department.

Giving notice for the motion, P T Thomas (Congress) raised the Opposition’s oft-repeated charge that Lavalin case is the reason why Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been ‘shielding’ state police chief Loknath Behera.  

Thomas alleged that Behera is the ‘bridge’ connecting the chief minister with the Centre. “If that bridge collapses, the chief minister will fall into an abyss,” Thomas said.

Replying to the notice for the motion,  Pinarayi  hit out against the Opposition and said such allegations point to the ‘upbringing’ of the MLAs who levelled them.  “Which Lavalin are you talking about? At present, there is no case against me,” he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala soon joined issue and said the Lavalin case still exists. “Unless the judicial process is  exhausted, nobody can be exonerated. The CBI’s appeal is pending before the Supreme Court and the chief minister will have to face the legal battle,” he said.

The corruption case relates to the loss of Rs 86.25 crore suffered by the exchequer after Kerala State Electricity Board, during Pinarayi’s tenure as then  Electricity Minister, signed a contract with Candian firm SNC Lavalin for renovation and modernisation of three hydroelectric projects. The High Court had discharged Pinarayi of the charges in  2018.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

