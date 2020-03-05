Home States Kerala

Ahan smiles again, thanks to kind-hearted men

Diagnosed with cancer, one-year-old Ahan Dev had only one slim chance for survival: A liver transplant.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cheerful Ahan Dev after surgery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Diagnosed with cancer, one-year-old Ahan Dev had only one slim chance for survival: A liver transplant. And today he is a cheerful baby, thanks to 330 good samaritans who donated close to Rs 5 lakh through online crowdfunding and many others who chipped in with their own share. Ahan’s father EV Rajesh’s eyes welled up as he thanked them.

“I didn’t know whom all to ask initially, but the help came eventually from total strangers,” said Rajesh. He wore a relieved look and his tone had a sense of gratitude.

Rajesh and his wife Remya had reasons to worry since Ahan was born in September 2018.
“He used to vomit a lot soon after birth and gasp for breath at times. Back then, doctors told us it was usual and could continue for upto a year. And to our relief, vomiting and breathing problems subsided after medication,” said Rajesh. But little Ahan’s severe problems had only begun. When he was barely seven months old, a swelling developed in his stomach which was diagnosed as life-threatening.

“He started having loose motion and was found to be in great pain. Scared, we took him to a private hospital at Mangaluru for treatment,” said Rajesh. After a series of tests, the parents were told their eight-month-old boy was suffering from liver cancer.

“For six months we treated Ahan at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.  He was asked to undergo a surgery, but experts said it would be highly risky,” said Rajesh. Liver transplantation was the only way to save Ahan, but Rajesh did not know where to find money.

Five lakhs was raised in as many months, but that was not enough as chemotherapy was also on.
Rajesh quit his job last March and started raising funds. Ahan’s treatment cost Rs 20 lakh and Rajesh is confident of clearing some of the dues having found a job in Kochi, where his family is presently residing.
“We were referred to a Kochi-based private hospital, which suggested crowdfunding as an option.
“The surgery took place in January. We’re thankful to all the kind souls who helped us. But for them, we couldn’t have treated Ahan,” said Remya. A sum of `4.8 lakh was collected by the Milaap fundraiser through crowdfunding.“It’s all God’s grace” said Rajesh looking at his smiling son Ahan.

