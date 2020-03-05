Home States Kerala

K-Fon: Kerala’s Left govt to partner with private ISPs

BSNL, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel may be keen to use OFC cable network

Published: 05th March 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala-Fibre Optic Network or K-Fon, the state government’s ambitious project to give high-speed internet connection to 20 lakh below poverty line (BPL) families, will partner with leading private internet service providers (ISPs) for providing seamless bandwidth connectivity.

Though the exact modalities of the proposed tie-up is still in the works, it is learnt that the government has decided to confine itself to just setting up the Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) infrastructure network while the ISPs will provide the internet connection.

The ISPs will benefit from the partnership as they can use the K-Fon’s OFC infrastructure to provide connectivity in regions where they struggle with the bandwidth. The government, in return, will benefit from the free internet for its pet K-Fon project from the existing ISPs.

Some of the leading ISPs, including Reliance Jio, BSNL, Airtel etc, may be keen to join hands with the government for the project, estimated to cost Rs 1,548 crore. “We will be holding a stakeholder workshop soon, where all the prospective partners will be invited. The modalities of the tie-up will be decided only after that,” C Jayashankar Prasad, managing director of Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd (KSITL), told TNIE.

K-Fon is a 50:50 joint venture between KSITL and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The fibre optic cables for the K-Fon will be riding piggyback on KSEB’s electric poles, transmission towers and right of way.

The government move to stay away as an ISP provider comes given the competitive nature of the industry and the huge losses made by the existing players. “We are not keen for a competitive model. We have multiple models in mind, given the different categories of users. A decision will be taken on the model by early March,” Jayashankar said.He said in select stretches, wherever necessary, the cables will be laid underground too.

A consortium led by Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and RailTel is fast laying the cables and other infrastructure for the project. As per the terms, the BEL-led consortium will maintain the network for seven years. Jayashankar said the K-Fon project is moving ahead as per the plan and he is hopeful for a rollout in December this year.

“The cabling works are underway in all districts, except Idukki,” he said. A prefabricated shelter housing communication equipment of K-Fon known as points of presence (PoP) are also being set up at all KSEB sub-stations. “By next month-end, at least 100 prefab shelters will be in place at KSEB sub-stations,” he said.

According to him, 30,000 government offices, including all district collectorates and educational institutions have been identified for faster internet connectivity, boosting access to education for thousands of BPL families and students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
below poverty line K-Fon
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp