Actress abduction case: Idavela Babu turns hostile, contradicts statement

The prosecution decided to not examine Shyamala Madhavan, the mother of actor Kavya Madhavan and mother-in-law of Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the case.

Published: 06th March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a twist in the sensational actor abduction case, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) general secretary Idavela Babu reportedly contradicted the statement he gave to the police under Section 161, CrPC, when examined by the Additional Special Sessions Court here on Thursday.

Babu appeared in the court as part of witness examination on Thursday morning. He was summoned as 38th prosecution witness in the case. He reportedly deposed that he had only answered the questions asked by the police. The copy of the recorded statement was not provided and he was unaware of several facts stated in it.

He reportedly told the court that he was unaware of the complaint given by the victim against actor Dileep stating that the latter was denying her chances in the Malayalam film industry. However, in the statement given to the police, Babu had claimed that he had received a complaint from the victim and he had discussed the matter with Dileep. Babu had also told the investigation team that there was a verbal fight between Dileep and the victim during a stage show. He did not disclose this before the court.

Babu was the office-bearer of AMMA in 2017 when Dileep was suspended from the actors’ organisation following his arrest. Later, the prosecution requested the court to declare him as a hostile witness. The examination of Babu ended at 2.30pm.

The prosecution decided to not examine Shyamala Madhavan, the mother of actor Kavya Madhavan and mother-in-law of Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the case.

The court has summoned Ambalappuzha native Manu to appear for cross-examination on Friday. Manu is a key witness in the case who allegedly saw the visuals of the victim being abused. First accused Pulsar Sunni, after the incident, reached the house of Manu where the former allegedly showed him the victim’s visuals. When appeared as a witness in the court last month, except Dileep’s counsel, counsel of all other accused had cross-examined him. The court has scheduled to examine Bindu Panicker and Siddique on Saturday. Kunchacko Boban will be examined on Monday.

