Mata Amritanandamayi stops darshan at Kerala ashram over coronavirus fears

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In the wake of the coronavirus scare in various parts of the country, Mata Amritanandamayi has stopped giving darshan to her followers. A message to this effect was published on the official website of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math at www.amritapuri.org. The Math said it had taken the decision on the instructions of the Health Department.

"We are sorry to inform you that due to the extremely heightened restrictions specified to the Mata Amritanandamayi Math as preventative measures by the Health Department — including mandatory quarantines, daily health checks, and other protocols — currently, the Ashram cannot allow anyone to enter Amritapuri Ashram. This includes Indian nationals as well as foreign-passport-holders (including OCI-holders). This includes both day visits and overnight stays. This policy is irrespective of any amount of time the individual may have been within the nation of India," read the message.

The statement added that the darshan would resume once the all-clear is given by the Health Ministry.

Mata Amritanandamayi, fondly known as Amma, meets devotees at her Ashram in Kollam regularly. Hundreds of devotees arrive at the Math to have her darshan.