Reliance to invest Rs 300 crore to set up solar farms in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up solar power plants across Kerala to generate about 33MW of electricity. The MoU in this regard was signed between Reliance Jio Infocomm Kerala State Business Head KC Narendran and KSIDC MD M G Rajamanickyam in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to the MoU, RJIL will invest about Rs 300 crore to set up solar farms in a phased manner to generate about 33MW of energy (20MW in the first phase followed by 13MW in the second phase). The discussions on the project were initiated during the Ascend Kerala 2020 programme – Global Investors’ Meet held in Kochi in January this year. M M Mani, Power Minister, and K Elangovan, Principal Secretary for Industries and Norka, were present.