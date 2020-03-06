Home States Kerala

Second sighting of rare vulture

According to ecologist Vishnudas C K, state now has only less than 200 vultures.

Published: 06th March 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Egyptian Vulture spotted in Kalamassery on Wednesday. Birdwatcher Abdulla Paleri’s click

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In less than two months, Egyptian vulture (Neophron Percnopterus), one of the endangered species of scavenging birds, has been sighted for the second time in Kerala. Many birdwatchers spotted the bird, included in IUCN Red list of threatened species, at the grass field behind HMT Campus at Kalamassery in Ernakulam on Wednesday. It was sighted around the same spot on January 8 too.

This is impressive since an ornithological survey covering all bird habitats of the state, conducted from 2009 to 2011,  had confirmed that no vultures were sighted anywhere in Kerala, except in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

“We spotted the bird around 11am on Wednesday. Many bird enthusiasts were there after receiving a tip off about the presence of black-winged Neophron. It was eating the carcass of a dog,” said noted bird watcher Abdulla Paleri. According to him, during the past 20 years, only a few sightings of Egyptian vulture have been reported in the state. “Back in 1969, Salim Ali had mentioned its status as ‘not uncommon, but resident’. However, over the years the numbers dwindled drastically and became very rare,” explained Abdulla.

State has less than 200 vultures
According to ecologist Vishnudas C K, state now has only less than 200 vultures. “Most of them are in the Wayanad-Bandipur-Muthumala region. We have four species - red headed vultures (King vulture), Indian (long-billed) vulture, oriental white-rumped vulture and Egyptian vulture. Of this, Indian vulture is under the critically endangered category. The largest number spotted are white-rumped, close to 140,” he said.

