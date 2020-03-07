Home States Kerala

Compensation pleas from 2018 flood victims flood Permanent Lok Adalat

As of Friday, 17,901 flood relief compensation petitions have been received at the PLA.

Published: 07th March 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods

According to the internal inquiry findings, the names of 325 beneficiaries were duplicated while allotting them flood relief in March 2019. (Photo |EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as CPM leaders are accused of diverting flood relief funds through the Ernakulam Collectorate, the Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) here has been receiving more than 300 petitions a day from people who have lost their properties and belongings in the 2018 flood.

After the Kerala High Court appointed the PLA as the appellate authority for considering the compensation claims of deluge victims, the petitions have been flooding at the authority, which is finding it hard to deal with the situation.

As of Friday, 17,901 flood relief compensation petitions have been received at the PLA. The authority started accepting the petitions from November 17, 2019. In November and December last year, 9,800 petitions were received. From January 1 to Friday, 8,101 petitions were received.

“The PLA here accepts complaints from Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur and Kottayam districts. Everyday, on average, we receive 250-300 petitions. The record rooms are filled and storing these petitions is a difficult task,” an official said. Because of the large number of petitions being filed, disposal of these has been affected. Till now, only 20 cases could be disposed of by the PLA. The maximum compensation awarded till now is Rs 1.20 lakh. Officials at the authority believe that it would at least take three-four years to dispose of all petitions.

The PLAs in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode receive a fewer number of petitions related to flood compensation.

“The petitions filed on Friday will be considered on February 23, 2021. Disposing of a petition in one sitting would not be possible. It would take at least three sittings to complete the procedure. The petitions from Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts are currently kept on hold,” he said.

Meanwhile, the shortage of staff is another cause for concern. The office which receives around 300 petitions a day has only five officials. “On most days, we come to the office at 9am and work till 8pm. Considering the number of petitions, the District Legal Service Authority has given two para-volunteers to assist us now,” an officer said.

Disposal of pleas affected
Because of the large number of petitions being filed, disposal of these has been affected. Till now, only 20 cases could be disposed of by the PLA. The maximum compensation awarded till now is C1.20 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp