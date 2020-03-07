Home States Kerala

Coronavirus: Health dept chalks out new action plan

Recommendations of the National Training of Trainers on the outbreak to be implemented in state

Published: 07th March 2020 05:50 AM

In the wake of the COVID-19 scare, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has launched a sanitisation drive at its stations and trains on Friday. A scene from the Edappally station | Albin Mathew

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Health department has chalked out an action plan for implementing the recommendations of the National Training of Trainers on COVID-19 in the state. The national-level workshop organised by the Union Health Ministry and WHO India office at New Delhi on Friday focused on hospital preparedness, infection prevention and control, risk communications and community engagement. The department had deputed three officers to attend the programme.

“The positive cases at the national-level have jumped to 31. Considering the serious nature of the situation, the ministry decided to disseminate COVID-19’s transmission characteristics and its pattern to member states. The state, at present, has a well-established standard operating procedure (SOP) for COVID-19. But the message of the workshop will be imparted to the periphery level,” said a Health department official.

At the same time, the officer also added that the telecast of the workshop was arranged at the district level for doctors, microbiologists, infection control nurses, epidemiologists and others. As per the instruction, the department has to provide details of the workshop to the ministry by March 11. From the state, additional director of health services (Public Health) Dr V Meenakshy, Dr Aravind R, head of Infectious Disease Department, Government Medical College (GMC) Thiruvananthapuram, and Dr Sarada Devi K L, head of the Microbiology Department at GMC, Thiruvananthapuram, attended the workshop.

Adequate stock of face masks
With the number of confirmed cases on the rise, the Health department is anticipating massive use of face masks and personal protective equipment. To avert situations like stocks running out, which are being experienced by some COVID-19 notified countries, the department has decided to ensure an adequate stock of masks/personal protection equipment and has entrusted Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) to ensure the same. Dr Raju V R, additional director of health services, said though at present there is no shortage of face masks, including surgical masks and N95s (which are thicker and fit more tightly around the mouth and nose, and block out much smaller particles than surgical masks do), the department is anticipating such a scenario. So, KMSCL has been directed to do the needful, he said.

Scenario-based approach
The Containment Plan prepared by the Centre has been provided to the state. The plan mentions a scenario-based approach, and lists four possible scenarios — travel-related cases reported in India, local transmission of COVID-19, community transmission of COVID-19 and India becoming endemic to COVID-19. The plan that stresses on cluster containment strategy to contain the disease within a defined geographic area by early detection, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas, also gives priority to surveillance, contact tracing and others.

“The ministry has released a Containment Plan. But some of the components in it have already been implemented in the state. Moreover, the Union Cabinet Secretary himself had appreciated the activities of the department and asked Principal Secretary of Health Rajan Khobragade to do a brief presentation for member states and provided them with the SOP prepared by the state,” said a Health department official.

Gulf returnee hospitalised with symptoms
Alappuzha: One person was admitted to the isolation ward of the Medical College Hospital here on suspicion of COVID-19 on Friday.  Health officials said the person had recently arrived from a Gulf country. “A total of 30 people are under home quarantine in the district. Samples of two persons have been sent to the National Institute of Virology here,” the district administration said. Those who had returned from other countries and are affected with fever or respiratory ailments should immediately contact the Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness or the control room, officials said. Meanwhile, a medical team from Telangana will arrive at the MCH on Saturday to study the steps taken by the health officials in preventing the spread of the disease.

31 cases reported at national level

Containment Plan
Contain the disease within a defined geographic area by early detection, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas

Priority to surveillance, contact tracing among other measures

