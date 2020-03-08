Bird flu: 16,081 chickens to be culled in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The first bird flu case in the state since the 2016 outbreak in Alappuzha has been confirmed in Kozhikode district. The viral disease is found to have infected the poultry in a chicken farm and a private nursery in West Kodiyathur and Vengeri here. The neighbouring Chathamangalam too has reported poultry infection. The influenza was confirmed after the samples sent to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal tested positive.

In the wake of the outbreak, the state Animal Husbandry Department, under the supervision of minister K Raju, is initiating preventive measures. The 1-km aerial surrounding of West Kodiyathur and Vengeri have been declared ‘disease-affected area’ and all fowls, including healthy chicken, ducks, goose and pigeons, will be culled and their eggs and nests will be destroyed.

In Kodiyathur, Vengeri and Chathamangalam, a total of 16,081 chickens will be culled, starting on Sunday. The other areas coming under 9-km radius will be monitored closely. “The main intention of culling poultry and pet birds is to prevent the disease as early as possible and its spread to humans,” said Dr Nina Kumar, chief veterinary officer, Kozhikode. The district collector called an emergency meeting on Saturday and local governance bodies have been put on high alert.

