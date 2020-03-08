Home States Kerala

Coronavirus outbreak: As festival season peaks, Kerala does a tightrope walk

The spread of COVID-19 across the globe has cast a shadow on some of the famed festivals across the state.

Devotees lighting the lemon lamp at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple on Saturday

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The spread of COVID-19 across the globe has cast a shadow on some of the famed festivals across the state. The Union government has issued an order directing the states to avoid mass gathering in the light of spread of COVID-19. An order issued by Rajender Kumar, secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said the experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gathering to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection. In view of this, it is advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly postponed till the disease spread is contained. 

In case such mass gatherings are organised, the states may guide the organisers on precautions to be taken as per the risk communication material already sent so as to avoid any severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases and influenza-like illnesses including COVID-19, said the order.  Since the majority of famed mass gatherings are taking place in the state on religious grounds in the coming weeks or months, the state government is doing a tightrope walk as it cannot postpone or cancel these programmes as festivals like Attukal Pongala or Kodungallur Bharani or Thrissur Pooram are rooted in the culture and tradition of the state. Any attempt to intervene in the conduct of these festival will draw the ire of devotees.

In the light of the growing pressure on the government from various quarters, Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday said there is no need to cancel or postpone the festivals across the state owing to the spread of coronavirus. But the people with suspected symptoms should avoid these functions or mass gatherings for the welfare of society and even for the well-being of the affected person, she said. 
Postpone gatherings: IMA Indian Medical Association (IMA) state president Dr Abraham Varghese said the world over, programmes involving mass gatherings including religious pilgrimage like Umrah are being postponed or cancelled and even talks are on to postpone the Olympics in the fight against coronavirus. 

“In this situation, literate Kerala should also rise to the occasion as gatherings are highly vulnerable for the spread of the virus,” he said. No feeding of jumbos Another important factor is the presence of foreigners in the famed festivals. Foreigners even used to feed elephants on the sidelines of festivals in central Kerala. “Though there is no recorded event of animals contracting coronavirus from humans, feeding elephants by strangers has to be avoided,” said Dr Amar Fettle, Kerala’s Nodal Officer for Public Health Emergencies (Coronavirus). “The department will bring the issue to the attention of Animal Husbandry Department,” he added. However, Sasikumar, general secretary, Kerala Elephant Owners’ Federation, said jumbo owners have not received any direction to this effect. 

Major festivals in the coming weeks

March 8: Chinakkathoor Pooram, Palakkad 
March 9: Attukal Pongala, Thiruvananthapuram 
March 27-28: Kodungallur Bharani, Thrissur
April 2: Peruvanam Pooram, Thrissur 
April 5: Arattupuzha Pooram, Thrissur
April 19: Malayattoor Perunnal, Ernakulam
April 27: Edathua Perunnal, Alappuzha 
May 2: Thrissur Pooram 
May 6: Palayur church festival, Thrissur

