Coronavirus outbreak: Kerala confirms five more cases, total number in India reaches 39

The five positive care including two relatives of the three who returned from Italy have been reported from Pathanamthitta in the State.

A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo|EPS/ Madhav K)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Sunday announced that five persons including three people who had returned from Italy last month have been tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to state health minister KK Shailaja, the positive cases consists of a family of three who returned from Italy on February 29 and the two relatives whom they contacted upon their arrival. 

All the persons were undergoing treatment at the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. 

The minister added that as the Italy returnees concealed their medical conditions from the health staffs at the airport, the department will now have to embark a massive contact tracing exercise. 

"It is disheartening that despite several requests from the department some people continue to behave irresponsibly. In this case, a family of three arrived at the Cochin International Airport and took a hire a car from the airport to Pathanamthitta. Upon arriving here they mingled with other family members," said Shailja. 

She further added, "The department came to notice when two of their relatives arrived at a nearby healthcentre with fever, cough and other symptoms. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that they came into contact with persons who came from Italy. When health staffs tried to shift the returnees to the hospital they vehemently opposed and it took some force to shift them to the isolation ward. Later all the five samples tested positive." 

According to the minister, the department is now in the process of collecting the flight details and the persons whom they had came into contact with them upon their arrival at the airport, their journey to home and after that. 

Earlier, three people with a travel history of China had been tested positive for Corona in the state. Later, they were discharged after treatment and subsequently they tested negative. 

"The family first took a Qatar Airways' QR 126  flight from Venice to Doha. At Doha airport, they had to spend around one and a half hours before boarding a connecting flight to Kochi. The connection flight has been identified as Qatar Airways' QR 514 flight. Efforts are on to locate the co-passengers of these two flights," said Shailaja. 

Mentioning the Attukal Pongala, one of the largest religious gathering of women in the world that will take place on Monday in Thiruvanathapuram, the minister said that there is no need to postpone it and added that necessary steps have been ensured to prevent any outbreak of COVID-19. 

According to her, devotees should act responsibly as people with cough, running nose, fever and others should keep themselves away from the crowd. 
Also, devotees who had arrived from the COVID-19 notified countries should not mingle with the crowd. 

She further said that measures like making the handrails disinfectant, announcement through public address system, visit of health teams at houses where the pongala will take place and others will be undertaken on a war foot manner.

