Home States Kerala

Amid COVID-19 scare, Kerala Minister warns resort for taking foreigners to 'Attukal Pongala'

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that strict action will be taken against the resort authorities for defying the government order.

Published: 09th March 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees get ready for offering pongala at Thampanoor on Monday,as part of the 'Attukal Pongala' festival

Devotees get ready for offering pongala at Thampanoor on Monday,as part of the 'Attukal Pongala' festival. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after the district administration ordered stringent instructions to prevent foreign tourists to visit the areas where the Attukal Pongala is being held, five foreign tourists who stayed at a private Ayurveda beach resort in Thiruvananthapuram violated the government order and visited the pongala offering areas with the help of resort authorities. 

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that strict action will be taken against the resort authorities for defying the government order.

"The district administration has already given advisory to the hotels and reports that the foreign tourists saying there should refrain from visiting the pongala offering places. But we learnt that some resorts or hotels violated this. Hence we will initiate legal action these hotels or resorts," he said.

The state has been keeping a tab on the foreign tourists who arrive in the state in view of the emerging global scenario regarding COVID-19. At present, the tourists who arrive in the state have to submit a self-declaration and undergo thermal scanning at the airports. If there is anything amiss in the test, they will be quarantined. 

But the tourists who do not show any symptoms are free to roam around the state now. The Union government has suspended regular visas and e-visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after February 1. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Attukal Pongala Kadakampally Surendran Coronavirus COVID 19 virus Coronavirus scare Tourist Attukal Pongala
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp