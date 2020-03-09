‘Coercive measures were taken to quarantine family’: Kerala health department on fresh COVID-19 cases

Home States Kerala

In the latest incident, a family of three who arrived from Italy didn’t make the effort to present themselves before the authorities concerned and undergo a medical screening.

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If the state health minister’s comments are anything to go by, the public is yet to consider COVID-19 as a serious threat.

According to the minister, the trio also showed stiff resistance when the health workers tried to shift them to the isolation wards. It finally took some coercive measures to persuade them to get admitted.

“It is disheartening that despite a relentless campaign from the Centre and state governments to be cautious against COVID-19, this incident happens,” said health minister K K Shailaja.

According to the minister, the act of the trio was irresponsible as they didn’t alert the authorities about their return.

Meanwhile, the minister’s comment that the department had to take coercive measures is being denied by a local body member as he told TNIE that though there were lapses from the family in reporting their arrival to the authorities, they were cooperative when the Health Department officials asked them to go into isolation.

Trio fails to alert officials

The family of three who arrived from Italy didn’t make the effort to present themselves before the authorities concerned and undergo a medical screening.

