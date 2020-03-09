Inebriated driver rams car into casual labourer in Kerala, crushes hope of sole breadwinner's family

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inebriated driver, who rode the car that rammed casual labourer John Fredo on Saturday night, did more than just claim a man’s life.

Overnight, he snuffed out the hopes of a family that was struggling to make both ends meet. John was the sole breadwinner of his family comprising his wife Sandhya and three kids — Jyothish, 6, Jyothi, 4, and Jyothima, 2.

Ajayaghosh, a businessman hailing from of Ambalammukku, knocked down John at 11.30 pm when he was digging earth for laying cable for BSNL at Kurissadi Junction.

John was taken to the Medical College Hospital, but could not be saved. Originally from a fisherman hamlet in Adimalathura, John fell in love with his wife Sandhya, a Hindu, while working as a mike operator for a festival at a temple near her house. After marrying her, he stayed back in Erayancode, his wife’s place.

The family lived a hand-to-mouth existence in an unfinished house, built on the land provided by Sandhya’s parents.

All the structure had was a roof and four unplastered walls, laying bare the hard times they were going through.

With no proper road leading to the house, the only way to reach the place was a painstaking climb through the tapioca fields nearby.

John built the house brick by brick, literally. He was never in a financial position to complete it in one go.

“John used to buy a few dozen bricks and get a portion of the house done. Money was hard to come by for him.But he hoped to finish the work one day and invite his family and friends over,” said a friend of John.

Even carrying John’s body to his house was a struggle, as his relatives had to navigate the slope with difficulty.

After the tedious climb, they laid down John’s body in front of his house for about half an hour, for the locals to have a last look.

An inconsolable Sandhya wailed over her husband’s death, while her kids sat nearby, unable to comprehend the depth of their loss.

Local ward councillor Velayudhan Nair said the family was in dire straits financially and was entirely dependent on John for a living.

“He was a hard worker who took care not just to feed his own family, but also his wife’s parents. I don’t know how they can survive in his absence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Ajayaghosh under section 304 and 279 and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 for drunken driving. He was produced in the court and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

