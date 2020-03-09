Home States Kerala

Kerala man hacks wife, son to death, later kills self

Both mother and son had sought court’s protection as there was an issue between them and Sudarshanan.

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A man committed suicide after hacking his wife and son to death at Kadakkal here on Sunday. Sudarshanan, 57, a retired Subedar (soldier), hailing from Vayanam in Kadakkal hanged himself after killing his wife Vasanthakumari, 52, and son Sudesh, 27.

The bodies of Vasanthakumari and Sudesh were lying inside the room while Sudarshanan’s body was found hanging in a room nearby.

Family dispute is likely to be the reason behind the incident, said Kadakkal police.  

Both mother and son had sought court’s protection as there was an issue between them and Sudarshanan.

Sudarshan was living separately in a small room near to the house from where his body was found hanging, police said. Police has started an investigation into the incident.

Comments

