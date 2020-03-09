Home States Kerala

Kerala MLA Shafi Parambil is new Youth Congress president

There are a total of 71 state office-bearers including the president. Of them, 37 owe allegiance to A camp and 34 to the I group.

Published: 09th March 2020 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MLA Shafi Parambil

Kerala MLA Shafi Parambil (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shafi Parambil, MLA, was elected unopposed as the Youth Congress president that brought cheers to both “A” and “I” factions. The seven vice-presidents include K S Sabarinadhan, MLA.

Elections were mainly held to the general secretary and secretary posts in the state and district levels. Of the total 25 state general secretaries 14 owe allegiance to the A faction and 11 to I faction.

Of the total 38 state secretaries both groups have equal participation.

There are a total of 71 state office-bearers including the president. Of them, 37 owe allegiance to A camp and 34 to the I group.

Besides Sabarinadhan, other vice-presidents are Riyas Mukkoli, Rigil Makkutty, N S Nussoor, Vidya Balakrishnan, S J Premraj and S M Balu. The 14 district committees were also shared among the factions. Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod now belong to I group and the rest to the A group.

Of the 140 assembly constituency level committees, 80 was secured by the A group and 60 by I group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shafi Parambil Kerala Kerala Youth Congress
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp