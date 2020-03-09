Kerala MLA Shafi Parambil is new Youth Congress president

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shafi Parambil, MLA, was elected unopposed as the Youth Congress president that brought cheers to both “A” and “I” factions. The seven vice-presidents include K S Sabarinadhan, MLA.

Elections were mainly held to the general secretary and secretary posts in the state and district levels. Of the total 25 state general secretaries 14 owe allegiance to the A faction and 11 to I faction.

Of the total 38 state secretaries both groups have equal participation.

There are a total of 71 state office-bearers including the president. Of them, 37 owe allegiance to A camp and 34 to the I group.

Besides Sabarinadhan, other vice-presidents are Riyas Mukkoli, Rigil Makkutty, N S Nussoor, Vidya Balakrishnan, S J Premraj and S M Balu. The 14 district committees were also shared among the factions. Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur and Kasaragod now belong to I group and the rest to the A group.

Of the 140 assembly constituency level committees, 80 was secured by the A group and 60 by I group.