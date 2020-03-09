Home States Kerala

Mask prices go through the roof in Kerala amid coronavirus scare

If the N95 masks were available at a price of Rs 75 hardly a month ago, the prices now went through the roof with retailers charging 150 per cent more than the actual price. 

Published: 09th March 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Large number of devotees particpating in the famed Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram were seen wearing masks

Large number of devotees particpating in the famed Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram were seen wearing masks. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The panic over the novel coronavirus has led to medical shops jacking up the price for the N95 mask, which has seen a spike in demand.

These masks, which were available at a rate of Rs 75 hardly a month ago, are now retailing at more than 150 per cent the actual price. 

The N95 masks are now being sold in the capital in the price range of Rs 150-200 per piece. Similarly, the single-ply masks and three-layered masks have also witnessed an around 200 per cent price rise.

As the capital is celebrating the annual Attukal Pongala Maholsavam, the demand for the mask in the city skyrocketed with lakhs of devotees, who thronged Thiruvananthapuram, scrambling for the masks. 

When the issue was brought to the attention of the health department officials, they said they would take steps to ensure people are not fleeced by the shop owners and to have an adequate number of masks in the markets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
virus Coronavirus Attukal Pongala Kerala Coronavirus Coronavirus mask N95 mask
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp