Mask prices go through the roof in Kerala amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The panic over the novel coronavirus has led to medical shops jacking up the price for the N95 mask, which has seen a spike in demand.

These masks, which were available at a rate of Rs 75 hardly a month ago, are now retailing at more than 150 per cent the actual price.

The N95 masks are now being sold in the capital in the price range of Rs 150-200 per piece. Similarly, the single-ply masks and three-layered masks have also witnessed an around 200 per cent price rise.

As the capital is celebrating the annual Attukal Pongala Maholsavam, the demand for the mask in the city skyrocketed with lakhs of devotees, who thronged Thiruvananthapuram, scrambling for the masks.

When the issue was brought to the attention of the health department officials, they said they would take steps to ensure people are not fleeced by the shop owners and to have an adequate number of masks in the markets.