18 admitted to isolation wards in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: As many as 18 persons have been admitted to the isolation wards in various hospitals in Pathanamthitta district following suspected coronavirus infection.

Of the 18 cases under observation in isolation wards, 12 are in General Hospital, Pathanamthitta; four in District Hospital, Kozhenchery, and two in Adoor Government Hospital.

The special team identified 270 persons who had direct contacts with those who were tested positive for COVID-19. Another 440 persons, who had secondary contacts with these persons, have also been identified.

The special team has kept another 773 persons under observation for contacts with the COVID-19 positive persons.According unconfirmed reports, around 3,000 persons had either direct or indirect contact with the COVID-19 confirmed persons from Ranni.

Isolation wards at Ranni, Pandalam on the anvil

The district administration is planning to set up isolation wards in Ranni and Pandalam hospitals. District Collector P B Nooh said the new isolation wards are being planned as a precautionary measure. Plans are on the anvil to set up isolation wards at Ranni Sree Ayyappa Medical Hospital and Pandalam Archana Hospital.

Call to put off religious ceremonies for 15 days

The collector urged religious heads to put off ceremonies for 15 days in view of COVID-19 threat. The meeting urged the organisers concerned to postpone festivals, feasts and other annual religious gatherings. Measures were also sought to reduce the number of participants in ceremonies to the minimum.

15 addl rooms to be made isolation wards

At Pathanamthitta General Hospital, 15 additional rooms will be made as isolation wards as a precautionary measure.