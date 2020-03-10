Class X and XII exams begin in Kerala amid COVID-19 scare

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid concerns of a large-scale outbreak of COVID19 in the state, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations began on Tuesday.

A total of 13.74 lakh students across all sections have registered for the SSLC (Class X) and Higher Secondary (Class XII) examinations. The General Education Department had put in place precautionary measures in case any student has COVID-19 or belongs to an infected family. In such cases, arrangements have been made for the student to appear for the Save A Year (SAY) examinations later.

As many as 4,22,450 regular students and 1,764 private students will appear for the SSLC examination and 4,38,825 students for the higher secondary first year ( Plus one) exam and 4,52,572 for the higher secondary second year ( Plus two) examinations. For the SSLC examination, there will be 2,945 centres in the state and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Gulf. The highest number of 2,327 students are appearing from PKM HS Edaricode in Tirurangadi educational district. The examinations will conclude on March 26.

The Higher Secondary examinations will take place in 2,032 centres in the state, six in Mahe, nine in Lakshadweep, and eight in the Gulf. In all, there will be 2,050 examination centres. For the Plus Two exam, 1,97,970 regular students, 6,061 compartmental students, and 1,97,31 open school students are appearing this year. As many as 1,96,659 regular students and 21,299 open school students are appearing for the Plus One exam.