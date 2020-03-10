Home States Kerala

Coronavirus outbreak hits Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham and other biggies

Tovino Thomas-starrer Kilometres and Kilometres was the first Malayalam movie to be rescheduled. The film’s release date initially was March 13, but this has now been postponed.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal in Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham

Still from Mohanlal-starrer ‘Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham’

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: As concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak refuse to die down, the Malayalam film industry too has started to feel the heat. With theatres shut down in the state till March 31, many big films will now have to find new dates.

This comes at a time when many of the producers and distributors have been banking heavily on their Vishu releases, all of which are now facing an uncertain fate due to the outbreak.

Many releases planned for the vacation season - including Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team’s big-budget film Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham - will have to be rescheduled.

Tovino Thomas-starrer Kilometres and Kilometres was the first malayalam movie to be rescheduled. The film’s release date initially was March 13, but this has now been postponed. Announcing the same through his official Facebook page, Tovino said the decision was made in the wake of the Health department’s warning that mass gatherings should be avoided.

Big-budget films take the hit

The movies that were scheduled for release in the next few weeks are Sumesh and Ramesh, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, Halal Love Story, One, Malik and Keshu E Veedinte Nadhan. All of them are now under a cloud.

Among these, Marakkar, directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, is said to be the costliest production Malayalam has ever seen. The film was made at a budget of Rs 100 crore and was scheduled to release on March 26.

Movies like ‘Marakkar need a worldwide release to retrieve the huge investment. It was also expected to hit screens in China - the epicentre of the outbreak.

In terms of budget, Malik is one of the biggest ventures in actor Fahadh Fazil’s career. While One has Mammootty in the lead, Tamil Superstar Vijay’s Master was also slated for a Vishu release in Kerala.

Recently in Hollywood, the makers of James Bond sequel No Time to Die had postponed the release of the movie to November from the initially scheduled date in April, in the wake of the outbreak.

The Coronaviruses cases in India map:

