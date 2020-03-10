Home States Kerala

Ebrahim Kunju, three others named accused

VACB team conducts search at former minister’s residence

Former Public Works Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju coming out of Vigilance Special Cell headquarters at Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday arraigned former public works minister and Muslim League leader V K Ebrahim Kunju and three others as accused in the corruption case relating to the construction of the Palarivattom flyover.

Later in the evening, a VACB team, led by DySP Shyamkumar V, searched the residence of Ebrahim Kunju at Aluva.Apart from Ebrahim Kunju, KITCO officials Nisha Thankachi and Shalimar and Palarivattom bridge designing company official Manjunath were also named accused in the report filed by the VACB before Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court judge Kalam Pasha.

“We have collected sufficient evidence on the involvement of the former minister in awarding the tender and sanctioning advance amount of `8.5 crores to RDS, which constructed the flyover. The other accused persons have also played a key role in the corruption in the construction of the flyover. Their statements were recorded earlier. We will interrogate them further based on the evidence we receive during the probe,” said an official.

Earlier, the VACB had received sanction from the Governor to prosecute Ebrahim Kunju in the case. The statement given by former PWD secretary T O Sooraj -- another accused in the case -- was one of the crucial elements that prompted the VACB to arraign Ebrahim Kunju as an accused. Sooraj had allegedly told the VACB that the decision to sanction advance amount was taken with the knowledge of Ebrahim Kunju as PWD minister. Now, there are eight accused persons in the case.

Meanwhile, after filing the report, the VACB obtained a search warrant from the Vigilance judge. Around 3.30pm, the VACB team reached Ebrahim Kunju’s residence in Aluva and conducted the search, which continued till late night. Ebrahim Kunju was not present at his residence when the search was carried out.  
Earlier, VACB had arraigned T O Sooraj, RDS Projects Ltd MD Sumeet Goyal, former RBDCK assistant general manager M T Thankachan, KITCO general manager Benny Paul as accused and arrested them.
Palarivattom flyover has been closed since May 2019 after cracks developed on several parts of the bridge. A team from IIT-Madras, which inspected the bridge, submitted a report to the PWD Minister highlighting the flaws in the construction.

Bearing the brunt
