Bird flu: More than 5k birds culled over three days

As part of the efforts to contain bird flu, Rapid Response Teams culled 1,266 domesticated  birds on Tuesday.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

A Task Force member extends his hand to catch pet birds from their cage for culling at a house near Kannadikkal in Kozhikode on Tuesday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As part of the efforts to contain bird flu, Rapid Response Teams culled 1,266 domesticated birds on Tuesday. These include 1,049 rooster/hens, 147 pet birds, 26 ducks and 54 other birds. With this 5,170 domestic birds have been culled since the outbreak of bird flu in the district. Most of the culling on Tuesday was held at Chathamangalam and Vengeri. According to animal husbandry department deputy director Dr K V Uma, the culling will continue on Wednesday inwards 9-12 under Corporation wards at Vengeri.

Nine bats found dead at Karasserry

Meanwhile, nine bats were found dead at Karamoola in Karasserry gram panchayat on Tuesday morning triggering panic among local residents. Karasserry is close to Kodiyathur where bird flue cases were reported. A team from animal husbandry department and gram panchayat officials reached the spot and burned the carcass. The remnants were buried in a deep pit.

The swab sample taken will be sent to Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. However, officials maintained that bat deaths are common during a change in their habitat and there is no cause for concern. Incidentally, isolated deaths of crane and crow were also reported from Thannerpanthal and Olavanna areas, respectively.

“These might be due to the soaring temperature. But people are panicking due to breakout of bird flu. Yet, we have taken swabs samples and sent for test,” said Chief Veterinary Officer Nina Kumar.

