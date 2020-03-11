Kerala's Periyar Tiger Reserve closed for visitors amid coronavirus scare

By IANS

NEW DELHI/ THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In wake of the government advisory on self-quarantine of passengers coming from the COVID-19-affected area, the Kerala government has closed the Periyar Tiger Reserve for tourism till March 31.

The state administration has directed the hotels in Iduki and Munnar not to take bookings and close this month. The state adminstration has suspended all eco-tourism activity in Idukki. A circular, issued by Deputy Director Periyar Tiger Reserve, Shilpa V Kumar, said that the "state government has given strict instruction due to fear of the spread of Covid-19".

Meanwhile, the government said on Tuesday that more than 1,400 contacts have been put under surveillance for these positive cases till date. Also, 404 Indian contacts of the US citizen tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhutan have been identified and put under surveillance in Assam.

The first batch of 58 evacuees - 25 men, 31 women and 2 children - brought home from Iran on an IAF C-17 transport aircraft on Tuesday are being monitored and are clinically stable, the statement added.