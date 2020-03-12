STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Assembly adopts resolution against Centre's circular for Indians from COVID-19 hit nations

Kerala CM further said the foreign authorities were not ready to test people without symptoms as they were already overloaded with patients.

Published: 12th March 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 05:13 PM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution against the Centre's circular barring the return of Indians from coronavirus-hit countries such as Italy unless they produce a certificate that proves they have tested negative for the infection.

The resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the circular was "inhuman" and was akin to "cruelly abandoning" the expatriate Indians.

Vijayan had on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to withdraw the circular issued by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The circular stipulated that people "travelling from or having visited Italy or South Korea" and desirous of entering India "need to obtain certificates of having tested negative for COVID-19" from the designated laboratories authorised by the health authorities of those countries.

"Because of this circular the Indians, including Keralites, are unable to board any flight even with a confirmed ticket. This is creating great difficulties to them. We came to know from the central government that there were no much facilities in Italy for the medical examination of all those stranded there," Vijayan said in the resolution.

The Chief Minister further said the foreign authorities were not ready to test people without symptoms as they were already overloaded with patients.

The resolution pointed out that the students from Wuhan in China was airlifted earlier and was housed separately until their medical reports were out.

"Those without any symptoms of infection were allowed to leave for their residence. This was very effective. But this circular was inhuman and it was akin to cruelly abandoning the expatriate Indians," it said.

"We have asked the Centre to allow those in Italy to travel to India and they can be kept in quarantine in case they test positive on arrival," Vijayan said.

ALSO READ: India shuts door on visa holders as WHO calls situation pandemic

The state government also sought the assistance of the Centre to help the expatriate using diplomatic intervention to extend the Visa, leave of those who are in the country.

"Many expatriates who had reached the country for vacation are finding it difficult to get back and join their workplaces abroad due to restriction in air travel. The state government has sought Centre's diplomatic intervention in extending the Visa period and joining date of those NRIs," the CPI(M) leader said.

The plight of Indians in Italy came to light after Hima, a woman from Kerala, stranded at an airport in the European nation released a video showing their hardships.

"We are being treated as smugglers. People have commented on the video put up on Facebook asking us why we want to come back to Kerala. Many came to the airport without knowing that a certificate would be required to for them to travel. The airport authorities say that India was not ready to receive us," she said in a voice message to media.

The woman said at least 200 Indians were stranded at Milan and Rome airports.

With eight more testing postive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, the total number of infected people under treatment was 14, as the state government imposed severe restrictions, including the closure of educational institutions and cinema houses till month end to halt its further spread.

