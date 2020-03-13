STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Anganwadi centres in Kerala deliver mid-day meals to beneficiaries at their homes

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel gesture, the Anganwadi centres in the state have started delivering free mid-day meals to its children at their homes as the state government ordered a complete shutdown of Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges until March 31.

The government has decided to provide meals at homes to ensure that the children get nutritious foods.  

About 3.75 lakh Anganwadi children across 33,115 Anganwadi centres across the state are being benefitted from this project. In addition, around 3 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers, 2 lakh adolescents and 4.75 lakh children under the age of 3 have already been provided with nutritional services.

With this, nearly 13.5 lakh people are currently receiving Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS)  at home. 

The state government ordered the closure of schools, Anganwadi centres and colleges from Tuesday. However, the examinations are being conducted in schools with special precautions. 

"In the wake of COVID-19 in the state, distribution of mid-day meals, for Anganwadi under the Woman and Child Development Department, has already started. About 3.7 lakh students in 33,115 Anganwadi in the state will benefit out of the initiative,” Minister for Health and Social Justice K.K.Shailaja said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to officials of the Woman and Child Development Department, the food for the children are being delivered as raw materials to the families.

"We are distributing raw materials like rice and snacks for them. We are delivering food for a week. After completing a week, we will again supply food. It is impractical to cook and distribute food.

At present, we are delivering rice, wheat, beans, oil and snacks. We are reaching out to their houses and we are getting a rousing welcome from the parents of the children", said V Tara, Child Development Project Officer, Thiruvananthapuram. 

The materials are being packed and distributed by the Anganwadi teachers themselves. Anganwadis across the state educate children between the ages of 3 and 6.

With the assistance of local panchayats, the administration in the Pathanamthitta district is delivering daily essentials to the coronavirus patients and their families. The district has the highest number of cases in the state. 

At present, there are 22 confirmed cases of the virus in the state. As per latest reports, the government has kept a total of 4,180 people under surveillance. Of this, 3,910 are under home quarantine and 270 admitted in select isolation facilities.  

