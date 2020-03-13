Kerala COVID-19 suspect back from Italy told to go home though he disclosed symptoms 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major lapse in COVID-19 prevention, it has now come to light that the health authorities did not take proper precautions in the case of an air passenger from Italy who voluntarily informed officials of viral infection symptoms after landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday.

The man, a native of Vellanad near here, was later tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns of the number of people he could have possibly infected by not being isolated earlier.

The man, who works as a therapist based in Italy, had arrived at the airport on a flight via Doha. Though he reported symptoms of viral infection on landing and was willing to be admitted in isolation, health officials did not take it seriously. The passenger was asked to go home.

Though the man informed health officials in Vellanad and the local panchayat member, no help was forthcoming. He then contacted the state government's Disha helpline and reached the Government Medical College Hospital here in an ambulance. After collecting samples, health officials asked him to go home and exercise caution.

When the initial samples collected from the man tested positive, an ambulance was sent to bring him to the Government MCH. He is now under treatment at an isolation ward. The test result of the second sample, that came from NIV, Alappuzha, on Friday reconfirmed that the man was infected with the virus.

Contract tracing is on

He had taken an autorickshaw and a taxi after landing in Thiruvananthapuram. The vehicles were identified and the samples of the drivers have been collected for testing.

The passenger also visited a juice parlour near the Government MCH. The staff of the juice parlour have also been kept under observation.

According to the district administration, 10 persons have been identified as those who have come in close contact with the man after he landed at the airport.

Authorities are also tracing the whereabouts of the co-passengers of the infected person so as to keep them under observation.

While 33 people from Thiruvananthapuram, eight from Kollam, six from Alappuzha and 20 foreigners have been identified, the details of six people from Tamil Nadu, who were in the flight have not been ascertained.

"Some of the passengers have given incomplete details at the airport. We are in touch with the Passport office to get exact details and addresses of the passengers," said District Collector K Gopalakrishnan.