Palarivattom flyover scam: Two cops suspended for trying to shield accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two police officers were suspended after an investigation by Vigilance Director Anil Kanth found them guilty of trying to sabotage Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau probe into the Palarivattom flyover corruption case involving former PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju.

Home department had ordered the inquiry. Vigilance Ernakulam unit DySP A Ashok Kumar, who was the former investigating officer of the case, and current Fort SHO K K Sheri were suspended by the government pending enquiry.

The government issued suspension orders based on Anil Kanth’s February 18 report along with an intelligence dossier that were critical of the two. The allegation against the DySP was that he tried to sabotage the corruption probe after receiving kickbacks from the accused. After the allegation was raised, Kumar was removed from the probe team. It was also alleged that Kumar went soft on Ebrahim Kunju despite having strong evidences.Sheri acted as a mediator between the accused and the DySP.