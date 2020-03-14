STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID 19: 81000 teachers to be trained online in Kerala

It is the first time in India that such a massive specific training for teachers is conducted within a short time by utilising a complete digital mechanism.

Published: 14th March 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

COMPUTER MOUSE CYBER

For representational purposes

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Necessity is the mother of invention goes the old saying and hence Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) on Saturday decided to give specific IT training in an online mode for over 81,000 primary teachers in the state, through a focussed intervention in 11,274 schools.

It is the first time in India that such a massive specific training for teachers is conducted within a short time by utilising a complete digital mechanism.

K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said they had planned for providing this training in three batches in over 1000 centres, with each centre having 25 teachers and two trainers.

"But with all educational institutions now closed on account of preventive measures due to COVID-19 protocols, the online mode has been adopted and would be completed within five days by making effective use of all hi-tech facilities in schools," said Sadath.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES

They would run the 'enjoy, enhance and enrich English' programme for improving the English language efficiency from March 18 to 27.

Even though the educational institutions are closed, staff members have to come to school.

"The special IT training has been arranged with the inclusion of necessary support files, video tutorials and other resources. Teachers would be able to participate in the training programme either through self-learning using the available resources or through group study. Necessary support systems such as video conferencing with a mentor for a fixed number of schools, social media and help desk for doubts clearing and monitoring has also been set-up, added Sadath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID 19 Kerala Coronavirus Coronavirus India Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp