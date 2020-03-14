STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite COVID-19 scare, foreign tourists continue to visit Kerala

8,993 foreigners landed at Cochin international airport in last 17 days; 16,066 flew out of country

Published: 14th March 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

In the wake of the COVID-19 scare, hand sanitisers and face masks are flying off the shelves. A medical store at the municipal bus stand in Pathanamthitta has put up a ‘Mask no stock’ board to deter customers from asking for the same | Shaji Vettipuram

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The COVID-19 scare has not deterred foreign tourists from coming to Kerala so far. In the last 17 days (between February 25 and March 12), 8,993 foreigners reached the state through Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) while 16,066 have flown out of the country from CIAL.

However, the entry of new foreign tourists has been banned from Friday with the Ministry of Home Affairs coming out with directions that only foreigners with employment/ project visa and diplomatic visa are to be allowed to enter the country.   

Officials of the Bureau of Immigration say the actual number of foreigners will be quite high in the state as it is not that easy to track down foreign tourists who have been coming to the state via road and train from other states. Even on Thursday, 283 foreigners landed at Cochin airport ignoring the coronavirus scare that has put the tourism industry in a tight spot in the last few weeks. Officials said so far, there was no restriction on the entry of foreigners, but those coming from COVID-19-affected countries like Italy, Spain, France and Germany were thoroughly screened and quarantined. As per the new direction from the Ministry of External Affairs, foreigners going out of India have to apply for a fresh visa again to come back even if they hold a multiple-entry visa.

Meanwhile, intelligence officials have started to track the details of foreigners staying in the state. “All home stays, resorts and service apartments have been directed to give all details of the foreigners staying there with immediate effect,” said a police officer.

Death in risk area creates panic

Kottayam: Even as the state continue to make all-out efforts to contain COVID-19, the death of a 64-year-old man in Chengalam near Kumarakom created panic on Friday, as he was a neighbour of the COVID-19-affected couple and was under observation. The man was considered the secondary contact of the COVID-19-affected man in Chengalam as the deceased man’s son had come into close contact with the affected person. According to officials, the deceased was serving an isolation period at his residence when he developed uneasiness. Though he was rushed to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, he was declared brought dead. The concerns of the local people were allayed with the post-mortem examination which revealed that he died of occlusive coronary artery disease (OCAD). The autopsy could not find any symptoms of pneumonia or bronchitis ruling out the possibilities of COVID-19. However, his throat swab samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha and internal organs for chemical as well as pathological examinations. His funeral was held on Friday.

