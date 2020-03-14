Francis George faction merges with PJ Joseph’s

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In yet another re-alignment in Kerala Congress politics, Francis George-led faction in the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress on Friday merged with P J Joseph-led faction in Kerala Congress (M).

After a state committee meeting of the Francis George faction held in Muvattupuzha earlier in the day, George arrived at the residence of P J Joseph in Purappuzha near Thodupuzha late in the evening and handed over a resolution passed by the meeting in favour of the merger.

George was accompanied by senior leaders Vakkachan Mattathil and MP Pauly. The leaders met mediapersons here and announced the merger of two parties. Speaking on the occasion, Joseph said the merger of Kerala Congress parties is the need of the hour.

“The merger of Kerala Congress parties will strengthen our efforts to protect the interests of farmers. We have to work towards the development of the state,” he said.

Joseph also expressed hope that other Kerala Congress factions will also come to their fold. Francis George said it was like a homecoming and would work with Joseph for achieving the mission. Earlier, the state committee led by George had decided to disband the party after taking a decision to merge with KC (M).



Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons in Thodupuzha, Janadhipathya Kerala Congress deputy chairman P C Joseph dismissed George’s claim that the party was disbanded.