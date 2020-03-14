General Hospital authorities send COVID positive man home in major goof-up

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking lapse on the part of the health department, the third person, who flew in here from the UK and who had tested positive for COVID -19, was on Friday allowed to go home by the authorities at the Government General Hospital.

Incidentally, the residents of an entire apartment complex on the Pettah-Kaithamukku Road is all set to be quarantined as the person had visited his sister’s flat there on Thursday. Earlier, after touching down on Thursday, he had informed the desk at the Trivandrum International Airport that he is unwell. Following this, he was taken to the General Hospital for initial check-up. His blood sample was collected and he was allowed to leave. He had told the authorities he will be staying at his sister’s flat at Pettah. Instead of going to his Kadinamkulam residence, he took an autorickshaw and went to the flat at Pettah. On Friday, a medical team led by DMO P P Preetha visited the flat and shifted the person to the hospital. The person’s sister was asked to remain in home quarantine.

“It is a serious issue. Our apartment has over 100 residents. A person, who stayed in our apartment complex, tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the DMO said all the apartments are likely to be quarantined. She is scheduled to visit the apartment complex on Saturday. We can’t blame that particular person since he was asked to leave hospital. So it is a clear case of official apathy,” said Arun, one of the residents. However, the DMO was unavailable for her comment on the issue.