STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

General Hospital authorities send COVID positive man home in major goof-up

Incidentally, the residents of an entire apartment complex on the Pettah-Kaithamukku Road is all set to be quarantined as the person had visited his sister’s flat there on Thursday.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Amid the COVID-19 scare, a believer wearing a face-mask takes part in the Friday namaz at the Juma Masjid in Kaloor | A Sanesh

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking lapse on the part of the health department, the third person, who flew in here from the UK and who had tested positive for COVID -19, was on Friday allowed to go home by the authorities at the Government General Hospital.

Incidentally, the residents of an entire apartment complex on the Pettah-Kaithamukku Road is all set to be quarantined as the person had visited his sister’s flat there on Thursday. Earlier, after touching down on Thursday,  he had informed the desk at the Trivandrum International Airport that he is unwell. Following this, he was taken to the General Hospital for initial check-up.  His blood sample was collected and he was allowed to leave.  He had told the authorities he will be staying at his sister’s flat at Pettah. Instead of going to his Kadinamkulam residence,  he took an autorickshaw and went to the flat at Pettah. On Friday,  a medical team led by DMO P P Preetha visited the flat and shifted the person to the hospital. The person’s sister was asked to remain in home quarantine.

“It is a serious issue. Our apartment has over 100 residents. A person, who stayed in our apartment complex, tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the DMO said all the apartments are likely to be quarantined. She is scheduled to visit the apartment complex on Saturday. We can’t blame that particular person since he was asked to leave  hospital. So it is a clear case of official apathy,” said Arun, one of the residents. However, the DMO  was unavailable for her comment on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID -19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp