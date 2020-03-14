Move to track foreigners as Italian man tests positive for virus

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Italian tourist, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, had visited Paripally, find authorities. The officials are currently trying to find means to deal with the situation. District Collector Abdul Nassar has instructed the authorities to take immediate steps to record the travel details of foreign nationals and natives, who arrive from foreign countries in the district, at the time of their arrival itself.

Denial of accommodation by hotel authorities had forced foreign nationals to roam around in public places. Such situations can lead to widespread infection. The collector instructed the authorities concerned to take immediate action to solve the issue.