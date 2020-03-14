Sannyasa initiation held at Mata Amritanandamayi Math

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Friday, the Mata Amritanandamayi Math held its first brahmacharya and sannyasa initiation in 22 years. Approximately 270 disciples received initiation—more than 59 into sannyasa and more than 211 into formal brahmacharya, a statement said here. The initiation ceremonies began at 11 am, at the math’s headquarters in Amritapuri with a special Vedic homa, marking a divine and radiant new beginning.

Indians as well as foreign brahmachari and brahmacharini disciples received initiation. Along with senior sannyasa disciples of the math, Mata Amritanandamayi personally graced the ceremony. Amritanandamayi formally gave new names to the newly initiated, which is an integral part of this ancient tradition.

Initiation into sannyasa was only given to those who had undergone decades of spiritual training under Amritanandamayi, who understand and are “living the teachings of Amma, and who have gained profound knowledge of Vedanta and the other sagacious Indian philosophical systems,” the release said.

Sannyasis took ochre-coloured robes, symbolic of the inner fire of renunciation and self-sacrifice.

Apart from the sannyasis, Amma also initiated disciples into formal brahmacharya.

These disciples took yellow-coloured robes, indicating the beginning of that fire of renunciation.Formal brahmacharis and brahmacharinis received new names ending with “Chaitanya,” meaning “consciousness.”

Due to the unfortunate threat of COVID-19, acknowledging the efforts by the government and other organisations to tackle the problem, the initiation ceremony was restricted to ashramites. Visitors weren’t allowed to attend the ceremony, the Math said.