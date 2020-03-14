STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US couple evades quarantine at Alappuzha Medical College

A US couple, who was referred to the isolation ward of Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, evaded quarantine and went missing on Friday.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A US couple, who was referred to the isolation ward of Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, evaded quarantine and went missing on Friday.

Officials said the couple reached Kerala via Doha from London on March 9. They stayed in Fort Kochi till March 10 and then went to Alappuzha. From there, they travelled to Varkala. As the woman had COVID-19 symptoms, they searched online for a testing facility and found it was available at the MCH in Alappuzha.

On Friday afternoon, the duo reached the MCH. After collecting their travel history, they were instructed by doctors to go to the isolation ward for collecting their swabs. Though they reached near the isolation ward, they soon went missing. Health officials and the police have launched a hunt for them.

