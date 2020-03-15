Body of missing girl found

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Bhuvana, the 17-year-old tribal girl who was missing since Thursday evening, was found dead in an open well in a coconut grove on Saturday. She is the daughter of late Pazhaniswamy and Kuppathal of Mondipathi adivasi colony in Muthalamada. Bhuvana was a Plus-I student at Government HSS in Muthalamada.

Her mother filed a missing complaint with Kollengode police on Friday afternoon, who immediately initiated a search operation across Mondipathi colony.It was on Saturday morning that Jyothish, Bhuvana’s uncle, who went to the coconut grove, found her body in a semi-nude state.

He soon informed the family members, who in turn informed police. The team that visited the site included Alathur DySP K M Devassia, Special Branch DySP Santosh Kumar, SI Krishnankutty, forensic expert P P Sophina and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.