Coronavirus: Fresh advisory issued for travel and tourism sector

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the health department has come out with a new health advisory for the travel and tourism sector. As a precautionary measure, drivers engaged in transportation of symptomatic guests have been asked to wear triple-layer masks and avoid use of air conditioners.

The drivers are also asked to sanitise their vehicles after transporting symptomatic guests. The state also decided to provide a certificate with a disclaimer to those travellers who tested negative for COVID-19, for returning to their country of origin. The new advisory is an extension of the one issued on February 5.

The advisory lists the Dos and Don’ts to be followed by symptomatic and quarantined travellers isolated in hotels/resorts/homestays/lodges and other places.

If the test for COVID-19 is negative, then the traveller concerned can be sent back to his/her country of origin or any other country as per the existing advisory of that country. At the same time, it has been specified that the cost to test foreign nationals will have to be borne by the traveller concerned. “Those who are symptomatic and quarantined should not use swimming pools, restaurants, gyms and business centres in hotels/resorts and others. Food and refreshments could be provided. Secluded cottage type/room accommodation is preferred,” reads the advisory.

Though a traveller tests negative, it will not guarantee that he/she will not contract the infection from any other source during his/her way back to the home country, says the advisory. Another stipulation is to maintain personal hygiene and keep a minimum distance of six feet from travellers. Every hotel should have rooms to isolate/quarantine suspected guests and staff, adequate supply of medical masks and hand sanitisers and items, says the advisory. The details of the advisory will be shared with resorts, hotels, restaurant associations and other stakeholders by the Tourism Department. A dedicated cell at the department will ensure that the directives mentioned in the advisory are being followed without any lapses.