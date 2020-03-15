STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Coronavirus: Fresh advisory issued for travel and tourism sector

Health department asks drivers transporting guests symptomatic of COVID-19 to wear triple-layer masks, avoid use of air-conditioners

Published: 15th March 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the health department has come out with a new health advisory for the travel and tourism sector. As a precautionary measure, drivers engaged in transportation of symptomatic guests have been asked to wear triple-layer masks and avoid use of air conditioners. 

The drivers are also asked to sanitise their vehicles after transporting symptomatic guests. The state also decided to provide a certificate with a disclaimer to those travellers who tested negative for COVID-19, for returning to their country of origin. The new advisory is an extension of the one issued on February 5. 
The advisory lists the Dos and Don’ts to be followed by symptomatic and quarantined travellers isolated in hotels/resorts/homestays/lodges and other places.

If the test for COVID-19 is negative, then the traveller concerned can be sent back to his/her country of origin or any other country as per the existing advisory of that country. At the same time, it has been specified that the cost to  test foreign nationals will have to be borne by the traveller concerned. “Those who are symptomatic and quarantined should not use swimming pools, restaurants, gyms and business centres in hotels/resorts and others. Food and refreshments could be provided. Secluded cottage type/room accommodation is preferred,” reads the advisory. 

Though a traveller tests negative, it will not guarantee that he/she will not contract the infection from any other source during his/her way back to the home country, says the advisory. Another stipulation is to maintain personal hygiene and keep a minimum distance of six feet from travellers. Every hotel should have rooms to isolate/quarantine suspected guests and staff, adequate supply of medical masks and hand sanitisers and items, says the advisory. The details of the advisory will be shared with resorts, hotels, restaurant associations and other stakeholders by the Tourism Department. A dedicated cell at the department will ensure that the directives mentioned in the advisory are being followed without any lapses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Kerala Tourism
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp