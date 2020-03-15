STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KC Joseph elected chairman of democratic Kerala Congress

The meeting, which was attended by senior leaders K C Joseph, Antony Raju and P C Joseph, also decided to report to the Election Commission of India (ECI), that Francis George quit the party.

KC Joseph

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as split and merger drama continuing among Kerala Congress parties, a section in the Democratic Kerala Congress here on Saturday convened a state committee meeting and elected Dr KC Joseph as its new chairman. The new move following a section in the party, led by its existing chairman Francis George, merged with PJ Joseph-led Kerala Congress (M) the other day.

The meeting, which was attended by senior leaders KC Joseph, Antony Raju and P C Joseph, also decided to report to the Election Commission of India (ECI), that Francis George quit the party. While P C Joseph has been elected the party working chairman, Antony will continue as vice-chairman. The factional meeting claimed the presence of eight state general secretaries, six district presidents and 174 out of 240 members in the state committee. 

The meeting observed that George, who decided to merge with Joseph faction, was in effect seeking shelter by arriving at Joseph’s house.  After assuming office, Joseph also convened a meeting of the district presidents, state functionaries and heads of the feeder organisations. 

