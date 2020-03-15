Kerala youth held for derogatory Facebook post against Health Minister KK Shailaja

By UNI

MALAPPURAM: Police on Sunday arrested a man for posting derogatory remarks against Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja in the social media platform Facebook.

Police sources said, Anshad, native of Vettathoor near Melattur near here was taken into custody for having written derogatory comments against the Minister in a Facebook post recently.

An expatriate businessman in Melattur, the culprit is alleged to have made provocative remarks in his post in his FB account by name Anshad Malabari.

He is said to have made some sexual remarks while responding to another post in the FB.

That apart, his post is alleged to have been provocative of communication riots and religious divide, sources said.

The accused have been sent on bail after recovering his mobile phone. The police have sent the mobile phone to cyber cell for further investigation.