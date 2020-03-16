STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Air passengers arriving in Kerala to be categorised

High-, moderate- and low-risk passengers arriving from seven countries will be subjected to different protocols

People waiting for check-in process at the deserted Cochin International Airport. (Photo | Arun Angela/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Passengers arriving at the four international airports in the state will now be categorised. The precautionary measure is part of heightening vigil against COVID-19.

The categorisation is meant for passengers coming from China, North Korea, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Iran.

According to the state health department, passengers who arrive at the special health counters of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode airports will be categorised as A (high risk), B (moderate risk) and C (low risk) and, based on the same, necessary action will also be initiated.

“As many as 135 countries are affected due to COVID-19. Also, the World Health Organisation has stated that Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. Thus it is high time to initiate precautionary measures,” said an officer with the health department.

Scanning of passengers on inbound trains begins

KOCHI: The health department on Sunday started screening passengers at the border stations in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad Divisions. Also, screening of incoming passengers travelling onboard long-distance trains has become operational across 15 stations, with control cells and help desks to assist passengers.

According to a railway official, in border stations like Palakkad and Parassala, a team from the health department equipped with thermal scanners began scanning passengers on inbound trains.

“Since this is the starting phase, the team went to each passenger to scan for infection,” said the official.

But the system will be modified in the coming days as the duration of the halt of each train at these stations is small, he said.

According to an official in the Palakkad Division, all trains coming in from Coimbatore and Pollachi are being scanned thoroughly.

“At present, only health department officials are involved. But Railways will soon initiate steps to involve railway staff like TTEs,” said the official.

Comments

