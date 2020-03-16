COVID-19: Health officials urge people who took part in Kuttanellur Pooram to remain cautious

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Health officials in the district urged the people who took part in Kuttanellur Pooram which was held on March 8, to be cautious as the British man who was confirmed with corona infection had taken part in the festival.

The 19 member foreign team had visited Kuttanellur temple and even danced for percussion instruments along with the local natives here.

After the video of the people enjoying the 'Pooram' amidst thousands of local people, health officials asked those who had direct contact with the corona confirmed person and those who clicked selfies with him to report to the control room or Disha number.

Kuttanellur Pooram was a local festival here in which thousands of people in and around Thrissur take part. The travel agencies and DTPC used to bring foreigners for Kuttanellur Pooram, as it is the first one in the series of Arattupuzha-Peruvanam Pooram which will be followed by Thrissur Pooram and Irinjalakkuda Utsavam.