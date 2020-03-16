Showing true spirit, Kerala bars launch own safety steps against coronavirus

M S Vidyanandan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state government has allowed bars, beer parlours and Bevco outlets to function as normal, it has not taken steps to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection on the visitors there. The Kerala Bar Hotels Association said it did not receive any instruction from the health or excise departments.

“But the association has directed our members to take precautions for the safety of the customers and staff,” said KBHA working president Biju Ramesh.

He said the recommended protocol include frequent hand wash by the staff, hot water washing of glasses and other wares, thorough cleaning of the counter, tables and seat using disinfectants immediately after a guest leaves. Directions were given to sanitise the common spaces and toilets.

Self-restriction by the establishments is a welcome move but would not be sufficient to deal with a pandemic like the COVID-19, said Dr N Sulfi, south zone vice-president of the IMA Kerala Chapter.

“Neither self-restriction nor unilateral imposing would help. The Health Department should chart out a protocol in consultation with the stakeholders. This will help a lot in formulating a more practical protocol,” he said.

“Also, the compliance level should be checked by the authorities and strict action be taken against erring units. It is high time the government implemented a risk mitigation plan,” he added.

The IMA had earlier asked the government to ban bars and Bevco outlets until the disease spread ends. “The best available option is to shut these establishments for the time being. The closed air-conditioned rooms, dim lighting and the high risk of safety violation by drunkards make bars highly vulnerable,” he said.

“Bevco outlets where people queue up in close quarters is another concern. How can the government ensure that people maintain the social distancing of one metre in the queue?” he asked.

Bevco’s managing director Sparjan Kumar G said that safety precautions have been taken for the staff. Masks, gloves and sanitisers have been supplied to all shops, he said.

According to the KBHA, there was a 20 per cent drop in the number of visitors at bars.