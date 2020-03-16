Three of a family killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three members of a family from Malappuram were killed when the car they were in collided with a lorry on MC Road near Perumbavoor here on Sunday. The deceased are Haneefa, 24, from Kottoor, his wife Sumayya, 20, and his brother Shahjahan, 22. The accident took place at Pulluvazhi around 3.30am, while the trio was on their way to Sumayya’s house at Mundakkayam in Kottayam from Malappuram.

“The driver lost control of the car and it collided with the lorry which was coming from the opposite direction. While two persons died on the spot, the third succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital,” said an officer with the Kuruppampady police station.The police have taken Pathanamthitta native Sunil, 35, the lorry driver, into custody.

Upon hearing about the accident, residents in the vicinity rushed to the spot and started rescue activities. The car was completely destroyed in the impact.